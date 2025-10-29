OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Orthopediatrics Corp ( (KIDS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orthopediatrics Corp presented to its investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a company dedicated to pediatric orthopedics, develops and markets a wide range of products aimed at improving the lives of children with orthopedic conditions across the globe.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, OrthoPediatrics Corp. reported a 12% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching a record high of $61.2 million. The company also saw a significant 56% rise in adjusted EBITDA, highlighting its strong financial performance despite some challenges in specific markets.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter included a 17% growth in Trauma & Deformity revenue and a 4% increase in Scoliosis revenue. The company also reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.50) and a non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.24), with a notable improvement in free cash flow usage, which decreased by $8.2 million compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, OrthoPediatrics remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, including scaling operations and introducing innovative products. The company expects to achieve revenue growth of 14% to 15% for the full year 2025, with a continued emphasis on enhancing its financial performance and operational efficiency.

