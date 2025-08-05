Orthofix Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Orthofix Medical Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing net sales of $203.1 million, a 2% increase from the previous year, and a net loss of $14.1 million. The company highlighted significant growth in U.S. Spine Fixation and Bone Growth Therapies, as well as the launch of new products like the TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport System and the Reef L Interbody System. Orthofix’s strategic initiatives, including distributor transitions, have led to a positive free cash flow and an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin, positioning the company for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (OFIX) stock is a Buy with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orthofix stock, see the OFIX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OFIX is a Neutral.

Orthofix’s overall stock score reflects a combination of solid revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, offset by challenges in profitability, cash flow, and valuation. Technical analysis suggests mixed signals, while the earnings call provides a stable outlook with specific headwinds.

More about Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, specializing in medical technologies that address musculoskeletal pathologies. The company offers a wide range of products including spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics, and enabling technologies such as the 7D FLASH Navigation System.

Average Trading Volume: 430,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $422M

