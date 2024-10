Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has announced the cessation of 320,000 options due to expiry without exercise or conversion as of October 14, 2024. The biotechnology firm’s notification indicates a change in its capital structure, a detail that might interest investors tracking their investment or considering buying into the company.

