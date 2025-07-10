Orthocell Issues New Shares to Bolster Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Orthocell Ltd ( (AU:OCC) ).

Orthocell Limited has issued 1,455,911 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options, allowing immediate trading under the Corporations Act exemption. This move reflects Orthocell’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and support its ongoing product development and market expansion initiatives.

More about Orthocell Ltd

Orthocell is a regenerative medicine company specializing in products for the repair of bone and soft tissue injuries. Their portfolio includes collagen medical devices for tissue reconstruction in dental and orthopedic applications, with products like Striate+™ and Remplir™ cleared for use in multiple countries. The company is also advancing its tendon cell therapy in the US, engaging with the FDA to facilitate market entry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,087,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$298.1M

