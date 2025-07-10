Ørsted Secures Financing for Greater Changhua 2 Wind Farm

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Orsted ( (DOGEF) ) has shared an announcement.

Ørsted has secured a project finance package of approximately TWD 90 billion for the 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, involving 25 banks and 5 Export Credit Agencies. This financing marks significant progress in Ørsted’s strategic priorities, including its partnership and divestment program, and highlights strong international support for premium renewable energy assets.

More about Orsted

Ørsted is a Danish company focused on developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy solutions, including offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It is recognized as a global leader in climate action and aims for a world running entirely on green energy. Ørsted employs approximately 8,300 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Learn more about DOGEF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue