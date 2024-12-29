Orora Ltd. Updates Market on Buy-Back Activity

Orora Ltd. (AU:ORA) has released an update.

Orora Ltd. has announced a daily update on their on-market buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 71,374 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of Orora’s strategy to manage their capital efficiently, potentially impacting their stock’s market performance. Investors keen on tracking corporate buy-back activities might find Orora’s recent developments noteworthy.

