Orogen Royalties Touts Major Nevada Gold Discovery

Orogen Royalties Inc. has reported significant growth prospects for their Expanded Silicon project in Nevada, with their Merlin deposit unveiling an initial Inferred Resource of 9.05 million ounces of gold. This figure complements the existing 4.22 million ounces at the Silicon deposit, bringing the project total to 13.27 million ounces, while Orogen enjoys a 1% NSR royalty. The project promises potential low production costs and a large-scale open-pit mining operation, with a Prefeasibility Study underway, set to conclude within 18-24 months.

