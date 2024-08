Orkla ASA (GB:0FIN) has released an update.

Orkla ASA has announced a new Bond Interest Rate of 5.37% for the period between August 20 and November 20, 2024, for its Senior Unsecured Open Bond Issue (NO0011095499, ticker ORK87). The interest rate adjustment is in line with the Bond Agreement, and notifications have been sent to the relevant financial authorities for registration.

