ORIT Buys Back Shares, Bolsters Treasury

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has reported purchasing 5,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 74.30 pence per share, a move that reflects the company’s confidence in its value. These shares will be held in treasury, with the total number of shares in issue being 564,927,536, including those in treasury. Shareholders may use the remaining 563,482,248 voting rights to calculate their percentage of ownership.

