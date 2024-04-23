Orion Minerals Ltd Navigates Cash Flow Dynamics

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has reported a challenging quarter with net cash used in operating activities totaling $3.859 million and a significant investment in exploration and evaluation amounting to $2.888 million. Despite these expenditures, the company’s financing activities have provided a boost, yielding $6.310 million in net cash, thanks to proceeds from borrowings and project financing. The firm’s cash and cash equivalents have seen an overall increase during the period, reflecting a dynamic quarter for the mining exploration entity.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.