Orion Minerals Ltd Balances Outflows with Financing Gains

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd reported a significant cash outflow in operating and investing activities for the March 2024 quarter, with a total of $3,859,000 and $4,433,000 used respectively. However, these outflows were counterbalanced by financing activities, which provided a net cash inflow of $6,310,000, primarily through proceeds from borrowings and project financing. Overall, the company experienced a net increase in cash and cash equivalents, thanks to strong financial support.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.