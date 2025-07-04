Orion Minerals Initiates Trading Halt on ASX for Capital Raising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orion Minerals Limited ( (AU:ORN) ) has provided an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has announced a trading halt on the ASX as it prepares for a significant capital raising initiative. This move is intended to ensure the capital raising is conducted in an orderly manner, with the halt remaining until the outcome is announced or trading resumes on July 8, 2025. The JSE has not declared a similar halt, prompting caution among investors dealing with Orion’s securities until further announcements are made.

Orion Minerals Limited is a company incorporated in Australia, operating in the mining industry. It is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), with a focus on mineral exploration and development.

