Orion Minerals Expands Market Presence with New Securities Issuance

Orion Minerals Limited ( (AU:ORN) ) has provided an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 239,335,692 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on July 23, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by potentially increasing its capital base and shareholder value.

More about Orion Minerals Limited

Orion Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction of base metals and precious metals, targeting markets that demand these resources for industrial and technological applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,136,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$70.42M

