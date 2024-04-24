Oriole Resources Advances Gold Exploration in Cameroon

Oriole Resources PLC (GB:ORR) has released an update.

Oriole Resources PLC has made significant progress at its Mbe gold project in Cameroon, where recent exploration under a partnership with BCM International Limited has identified high-grade gold samples and potential new target areas. Completed infill soil sampling and ongoing analysis could lead to a wider exploration program, including trenching and a maiden drilling campaign in the upcoming field season. The project, which includes the promising MB-01 target, has shown evidence of expanding mineralization zones and has initiated a second soil sampling program to further assess the potential of newly identified prospects.

