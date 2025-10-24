Origin Enterprises Releases 2025 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) has provided an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has announced the posting of its 2025 Annual Report and the Notice of its Annual General Meeting to shareholders, with documents available on their website. The meeting is scheduled for 20 November 2025 in Dublin, indicating the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Origin Enterprises plc is an international group focused on sustainable agriculture and land use, providing technically-led solutions to enhance land potential. The company holds leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

