Origin Enterprises Executes Share Buyback

Origin Enterprises plc has recently bought back 24,424 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin, as a part of its €20 million share buyback program announced previously. The shares were purchased through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC with prices ranging from €3.2400 to €3.3050 per share. Following the transaction, these shares will be held in treasury with the possibility of cancellation or re-issue at a later date.

