Origin Enterprises Appoints John Hennessy as Chair-Designate

Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) has provided an announcement.

Origin Enterprises plc has announced the appointment of John Hennessy as the new Chair-Designate, effective January 1, 2026. Hennessy, who brings extensive leadership and governance experience, will succeed Gary Britton, who retires in March 2026 after a decade of service. This leadership transition is expected to support Origin’s strategic vision and growth in sustainable land use, with Hennessy’s expertise anticipated to guide the company through its next phase of development.

More about Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a company focused on sustainable land use, providing technically-led solutions to help customers maximize the potential of their land. It holds strong market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets of the London Stock Exchange.

