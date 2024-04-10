Origin Bancorp Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Origin Bancorp (OBK) has shared an update.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is set to host an investor conference call and webcast on April 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The event will feature a slide presentation detailing the company’s operational and financial highlights, which will be available on Origin Bancorp’s website following the market close on the preceding day. This announcement, designed to attract investors and market watchers, promises insights into the company’s performance and future outlook.

