Oriental Enterprise Holdings Sets Record Date for 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited ( (HK:0018) ) has shared an announcement.

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced the record date for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) as 20 August 2025. The company has specified that the register of members will be closed from 14 August to 20 August 2025 to determine shareholder eligibility to attend, speak, and vote at the AGM. Shareholders must ensure their share transfers are registered by 13 August 2025 to participate in the meeting.

More about Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 369,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$851.3M

See more data about 0018 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue