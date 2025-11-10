Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited ( (HK:0018) ).

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Oriental Media Centre in Hong Kong. The meeting will focus on approving the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and considering the declaration of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

YTD Price Performance: 7.58%

Average Trading Volume: 139,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$851.3M

