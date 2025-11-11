Orient Technologies Releases Q3 2025 Monitoring Agency Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Orient Technologies Limited ( (IN:ORIENTTECH) ) has issued an announcement.

Orient Technologies Limited has released its Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, related to its Initial Public Offering (IPO) amounting to Rs. 120 crore. The report, reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors, complies with SEBI regulations and highlights the company’s adherence to disclosure requirements, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Orient Technologies Limited

Orient Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative IT solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in delivering technology-driven products and services, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 98,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 18.04B INR

