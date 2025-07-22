Orica Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orica Limited ( (AU:ORI) ) has provided an announcement.

Orica Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting a total of 9,608,091 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 207,501 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Orica’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and deliver value to shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Orica Limited is a leading company in the chemicals industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of explosives and blasting systems for mining, quarrying, and construction markets. The company is recognized for its innovative solutions and services that enhance productivity and safety in these sectors.

