Orica Limited Announces Cessation of Securities via Buy-Back

The latest announcement is out from Orica Limited ( (AU:ORI) ).

Orica Limited announced the cessation of 262,283 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective August 1, 2025. This move is part of Orica’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning by optimizing its capital structure and returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORI) stock is a Buy with a A$22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orica Limited stock, see the AU:ORI Stock Forecast page.

More about Orica Limited

Orica Limited operates in the chemical manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of explosives and blasting systems primarily for mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

YTD Price Performance: 30.22%

Average Trading Volume: 1,457,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.17B

