Orgenesis Stock Downgraded to Expert Market Tier

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Orgenesis ( (ORGS) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Orgenesis Inc. was notified by the OTC Markets Group that its common stock would be moved from the Pink Limited to the Expert Market tier. This decision was due to Orgenesis being over 180 days late in filing its 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2024, thus failing to comply with SEC Rule 15c2-11. The company was unable to address this issue within the given 15-day cure period.

Spark’s Take on ORGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ORGS is a Underperform.

Orgenesis faces substantial financial challenges, with negative revenue and cash flow issues indicating significant instability. Despite negative technical indicators, recent corporate governance improvements may provide a slight strategic advantage. However, these factors are overshadowed by the company’s overarching financial distress, resulting in a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on ORGS stock, click here.

More about Orgenesis

Average Trading Volume: 4,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $113.7K

For a thorough assessment of ORGS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue