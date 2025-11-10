Organon Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Organon reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showing a slight increase in revenue to $1.602 billion, up 1% as-reported but down 1% excluding foreign currency impacts. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $6.200 billion to $6.250 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 31.0%. The quarter saw a decline in women’s health revenue by 3% as-reported, while biosimilars revenue increased by 19% due to strong performance of certain products. Organon is focusing on cost discipline and debt reduction to create capacity for future growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (OGN) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Organon stock, see the OGN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OGN is a Neutral.

Organon’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial challenges, including declining revenue and high leverage. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further weighing on the score. However, the stock’s valuation appears attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, providing some support. The earnings call provided a mixed outlook, with strategic debt repayment and guidance raise as positives.

More about Organon

Organon operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company is committed to delivering impactful medicines and solutions, with a market focus on generating significant free cash flow and pursuing growth opportunities in women’s health.

Average Trading Volume: 4,922,197

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.76B

