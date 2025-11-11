Orell Füssli AG Sets Strategic Priorities for 2028 with Focus on Digital Identities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Orell Fussli AG ( (CH:OFN) ) has issued an update.

Orell Füssli AG has outlined its strategic priorities until 2028, focusing on expanding its digital identity and proof offerings, with a target of achieving CHF 300 million in sales and an EBIT margin of at least 8%. The company has seen significant growth since 2022, with a 16% increase in sales and a 52% rise in EBIT by the end of 2024. It aims to leverage its strong market position in security printing and book retail, while also expanding into the digital identities market, driven by social trends and regulatory changes in Europe. The company plans to enhance its innovation, sustainability, and employer attractiveness to support its growth strategy.

More about Orell Fussli AG

Orell Füssli AG is a Swiss company specializing in security solutions and book retail. It is a leader in security technologies, offering innovative printing processes for banknotes and identity documents, and holds a significant position in the book retail market through its joint venture Orell Füssli Thalia AG. The company also focuses on learning media and digital identity solutions through its subsidiary Procivis.

Average Trading Volume: 1,307

Current Market Cap: CHF223.4M

Learn more about OFN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue