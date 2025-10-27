Orbminco Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Woomera Mining Ltd. ( (AU:OB1) ) is now available.

Orbminco Limited has announced the cessation of 250,000 options that expired on October 25, 2025, without being exercised or converted. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and future growth prospects.

Average Trading Volume: 618,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.66M

