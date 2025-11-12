Orbminco Expands with Strategic Share Issuance for Majestic North Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Woomera Mining Ltd. ( (AU:OB1) ) just unveiled an update.

Orbminco Limited has issued 118.5 million fully paid ordinary shares to the vendors of the Majestic North Project. This strategic move, executed without the need for disclosure under the Corporations Act, underscores Orbminco’s commitment to expanding its exploration activities in the battery metals and gold sectors, potentially enhancing its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Woomera Mining Ltd.

Orbminco Limited is engaged in the exploration of battery metals such as lithium, nickel, copper, and platinum group elements (PGE’s), as well as gold, primarily in the Yilgarn Craton region of Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 467,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.56M

Learn more about OB1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue