Orbia Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV is a global company operating in sectors such as Polymer Solutions, Building & Infrastructure, Precision Agriculture, Connectivity Solutions, and Fluor & Energy Materials, with a focus on expanding access to health, well-being, and sustainable solutions across various industries.

In its third quarter of 2025, Orbia reported revenues of $1.97 billion, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the previous year, and an EBITDA of $295 million, up by 2%. Despite challenges in some sectors, the company has made strides in cash generation and maintaining market positions.

Key financial highlights include a net revenue increase driven by strong demand in Precision Agriculture and Connectivity Solutions, alongside a decrease in operating cash flow due to reduced cash from working capital. The company also experienced a net loss of $120 million, attributed to higher taxes and a loss on divestment in India.

Looking forward, Orbia remains committed to strengthening its market positions and achieving its financial goals despite a challenging environment. The company reaffirms its annual EBITDA guidance, focusing on cost reduction, cash generation, and strategic investments to enhance long-term profitability.

