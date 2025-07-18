Orange Sky Golden Harvest Announces Substantial Property Disposal and Leaseback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1132) ).

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited has announced a very substantial disposal involving the proposed sale and leaseback of a property. The transaction is expected to increase the Group’s total assets by approximately S$4,437,000 and liabilities by S$1,080,000, resulting in an unaudited gain on disposal of around S$3,357,000. The leaseback arrangements will be treated as an acquisition of assets under the Listing Rules, but they will not constitute a notifiable transaction as the applicable percentage ratios are below 5%.

More about Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the entertainment industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing entertainment services, primarily through cinema operations and film distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 3,630,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.4M

