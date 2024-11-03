Orange Minerals NL Announces New Leadership Appointments

Orange Minerals NL (AU:OMX) has released an update.

Orange Minerals NL has appointed Chris Michael as its new Managing Director, bringing his expertise in financial and corporate advisory to the helm of the junior mining company. With a strong background in accounting and finance, Chris is set to drive strategic growth and enhance shareholder value. Additionally, Johnathon Busing joins the board as a Non-executive Director, further strengthening the company’s leadership team.

