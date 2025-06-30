Oracle Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Oracle ( (ORCL) ).

Oracle‘s CEO, Safra Catz, announced that the company is experiencing a robust beginning to its fiscal year 2026, with MultiCloud database revenue growing over 100%. Oracle has secured several significant cloud services agreements, including one expected to generate over $30 billion annually starting in fiscal year 2028. However, these contracts will not alter Oracle’s fiscal year 2026 guidance. The announcement highlights Oracle’s strategic positioning in the cloud services market, although it acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future results.

The most recent analyst rating on (ORCL) stock is a Hold with a $167.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oracle stock, see the ORCL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ORCL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ORCL is a Outperform.

Oracle’s strong earnings outlook, driven by its cloud and AI strategy, is a key positive factor. The technical momentum supports this, although high valuation and cash flow challenges present risks. The earnings call provided a favorable outlook, reinforcing growth expectations.

More about Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a leading technology company specializing in cloud services, databases, and enterprise software products. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for businesses across various industries, with a strong emphasis on cloud computing and database management.

Average Trading Volume: 11,936,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $590.5B

