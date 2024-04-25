Oracle Power Submits Key Report for Pakistan Plant

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has announced the submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for its 1.3 GW renewable power plant in Pakistan, awaiting a No-Objection Certificate from the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency. The report suggests the project’s environmental impact is minimal, with SEPA’s review expected to take 2-3 months. CEO Naheed Memon sees this as a pivotal step towards meeting financier conditions and advancing the clean energy project.

