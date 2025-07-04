Oracle Power Identifies New Copper Zones at Blue Rock Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oracle Coalfields ( (GB:ORCP) ) just unveiled an update.

Oracle Power PLC has announced the completion of a maiden geochemical sampling program at its Blue Rock Valley Copper and Silver Project in Western Australia. The results revealed significant geochemical anomalies over a 2km strike, with new zones identified to the northwest and southeast of the main workings. This development highlights potential new mineralization zones, which could enhance Oracle’s project portfolio and strengthen its position in the mining industry. The company plans to further refine targets through additional sampling and geophysics, with drilling proposed to test these anomalies, pending regulatory approvals.

More about Oracle Coalfields

Oracle Power PLC is an international project developer operating in the mining sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects that target copper and silver, particularly in the Ashburton Basin region of Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 200,336,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.87M

