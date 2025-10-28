Ora Gold Issues 2 Million Shares to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ) has provided an update.

New Murchison Gold Limited, trading as Ora Gold, has issued 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to its employees following the exercise of vested employee options. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant statutory provisions. This move could potentially impact the company’s market capitalization and shareholder value.

More about Ora Gold

Ora Gold, operating under the name New Murchison Gold Limited, is involved in the gold mining industry with a focus on the Garden Gully Gold Project. The company is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code NMG.

YTD Price Performance: 154.55%

Average Trading Volume: 30,066,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$302.3M

