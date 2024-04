Ora Banda Mining Ltd. (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 10,630,935 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for April 9, 2024. The application follows procedures outlined in the ASX Listing Rules Appendix 2A, indicating a potential expansion of the company’s equity base and investment opportunities for shareholders.

