Ora Banda Mining Ltd has announced the cessation of various performance rights due to unmet conditions, affecting a total of 1,109,333 securities. The performance rights, which expired between 2026 and 2030, lapsed as the required conditions for them to be satisfied were not met by the deadline on July 10, 2024.

