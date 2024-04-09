Ora Banda Mining Announces Tradable Share Issue

Ora Banda Mining Ltd. (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd. has issued 10,630,935 new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.2822 each, as part of a transaction exempt from the usual disclosure requirements under Australian law. The shares are immediately tradable due to a notice provided under the Corporations Act, confirming compliance with relevant financial regulations and the absence of undisclosed material information.

For further insights into AU:OBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.