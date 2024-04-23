Ora Banda Mining Achieves Growth and Solidifies Finances

Ora Banda Mining Ltd. (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd. reported a productive March 2024 quarter with a 7% increase in gold production to 17,368 ounces, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth, and a significant development progress at Riverina Underground. Despite poor weather affecting operations, the company managed to complete a $30 million placement to fund the potential second underground mine at Sand King, following promising exploration results. Ora Banda also successfully closed a joint venture deal, enhancing its financial position with a recent $11.71 million payment, and anticipates further growth with a solid $31.5 million cash balance.

For further insights into AU:OBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.