Opyl Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

The latest update is out from Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:OPL) ).

Opyl Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Saurabh Jain transferring 6,000,000 ordinary shares and 3,000,000 director options from Smnaa Investments Pty Ltd to Rishi Jain Investments Pty Ltd. This transfer was made in lieu of his executive director’s salary for the first half of 2025, reflecting a strategic financial decision within the company. This adjustment in shareholding may impact the company’s financial management and stakeholder interests, as it aligns with Opyl’s broader operational strategies.

More about Opyl Ltd.

Opyl Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on digital health solutions and artificial intelligence to enhance clinical trial recruitment and engagement. The company aims to streamline healthcare processes and improve patient outcomes through innovative technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,035,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.65M

