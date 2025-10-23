Opyl Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holding Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ) is now available.

Opyl Ltd. has announced a change in its substantial holding status, indicating that it or its associates have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change reflects alterations in relevant interests and associations related to voting securities, which could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence in decision-making processes.

More about Opyl Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 758,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.27M

For a thorough assessment of PKY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue