Opyl Limited Streamlines Portfolio with Opin Divestment

Opyl Limited announces a strategic divestment of Opin to Trial Screen Pty Ltd, maintaining a 20% stake and enhancing its financial position by reducing annual cash burn by $700k. This move allows Opyl to focus more on its growth-driven platform, TrialKey.ai, while Dr. Stephenson of Trial Screen commits to a $1.2 million investment in Opin for its continued development and expansion.

