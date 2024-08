Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has reported a significant decrease in revenues by 35.6%, resulting in a loss of $3,130,374 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, which is an 81.3% increase in losses from the previous year. The company did not pay, recommend, or declare any dividends during this period and reported a decrease in net tangible assets per share.

