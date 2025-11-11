OPTORUN CO., LTD. Reports Decline in Financial Performance for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from OPTORUN CO.,LTD. ( (JP:6235) ).

OPTORUN CO., LTD. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 5.9% and operating profit dropping by 55.1% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a substantial reduction in comprehensive income and earnings per share, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability amidst market conditions. Despite these setbacks, the company has maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, suggesting a commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6235) stock is a Buy with a Yen1875.00 price target.

More about OPTORUN CO.,LTD.

OPTORUN CO., LTD. operates in the optical technology industry, primarily focusing on developing and manufacturing optical thin film deposition equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in optical coating technology, serving various market segments including electronics and telecommunications.

Average Trading Volume: 182,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.99B



