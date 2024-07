Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, comprising 700,000 options expiring on June 7, 2027, at $0.084 and 400,000 options at $0.081, both sets to be issued on June 28, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not expected to be listed on the ASX.

