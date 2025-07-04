Opthea Limited Relocates Registered Office to Melbourne

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Opthea ( (AU:OPT) ).

Opthea Limited has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business, moving from South Yarra, Victoria, to a new location in Melbourne, Australia. This corporate update signifies a strategic shift in the company’s operations, potentially impacting its logistical and administrative functions, while maintaining the same communication channels.

Opthea Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapies for eye diseases. The company’s primary product targets the treatment of retinal diseases, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmology.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$738.8M

