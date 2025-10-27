Opthea Announces Key Management Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Opthea ( (AU:OPT) ).

Opthea Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hamish George and Ms. Stephanie Vipond as Joint Company Secretaries, with Mr. George also taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer. This change in management is expected to enhance communication between the company and the ASX, potentially impacting Opthea’s operational efficiency and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OPT) stock is a Sell with a A$0.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Opthea stock, see the AU:OPT Stock Forecast page.

Opthea Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. The company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and NASDAQ, indicating its market focus and reach.

YTD Price Performance: -25.93%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$738.8M

