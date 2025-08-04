Oppenheimer Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Oppenheimer Holdings ( (OPY) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. released a presentation to investors highlighting their financial performance for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, primarily driven by higher investment banking activities and advisory fees. Net income more than doubled compared to the previous year, reaching $21.7 million, with total revenue rising to $373.2 million. The effective tax rate decreased, and both compensation and non-compensation expenses saw an increase. The company’s stockholders’ equity, book value, and tangible book value per share reached new highs, reflecting positive earnings. The announcement underscores Oppenheimer’s strong market position and growth in assets under administration and management.

Spark’s Take on OPY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPY is a Outperform.

Oppenheimer Holdings has a solid technical outlook with strong momentum, reflected in a high technical analysis score. Corporate events and leadership changes are positive, contributing to a confident industry positioning. While financial performance faces profitability challenges, stable revenue growth and improved gross margins provide a foundation for potential recovery. Valuation is reasonable, further supporting the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on OPY stock, click here.

More about Oppenheimer Holdings

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a leading investment bank and full-service investment firm that provides financial services and advice to high net worth investors, individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company operates in various international locations including Hong Kong, London, Geneva, St. Helier, and Tel Aviv, and offers a wide range of services such as full-service brokerage, financial planning, investment policy design, and portfolio management.

Average Trading Volume: 59,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $764M

See more data about OPY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue