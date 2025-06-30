Ontrak Amends Note Purchase Agreement with Acuitas

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 27, 2025, Ontrak, Inc. entered into a Seventh Amendment to its Master Note Purchase Agreement with Acuitas Capital LLC and U.S. Bank Trust Company. This amendment allows Acuitas to purchase up to $8.45 million in senior secured convertible promissory notes from Ontrak, with conditions tied to the company’s financial status and market conditions. Additionally, Humanitario Capital, an affiliate of Acuitas, exercised 500,000 pre-funded warrants on June 20, 2025, increasing Acuitas’ ownership to 52% of Ontrak’s common stock, though this was not considered a change of control due to prior ownership levels.

The most recent analyst rating on (OTRK) stock is a Buy with a $60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ontrak stock, see the OTRK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OTRK is a Underperform.

Ontrak’s stock score is primarily impacted by severe financial and technical challenges. The company’s financial instability, bearish technical indicators, and distressing valuation metrics are the most significant factors. Earnings call insights show some strategic progress but are insufficient to offset the overall negative outlook.

Ontrak, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing behavioral health solutions. The company offers services aimed at improving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 79,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.33M

