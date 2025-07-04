Ono Pharmaceutical’s ONO-1110 Study: A Potential Game Changer for Postherpetic Neuralgia

ONO Pharmaceutical Co ((OPHLF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd is conducting a Phase IIa study titled A Phase IIa, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo Controlled, Parallel Group, Multi-center Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of ONO-1110 in Patients With Postherpetic Neuralgia. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of ONO-1110 in treating postherpetic neuralgia in Japanese patients, a condition characterized by persistent nerve pain following shingles.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ONO-1110, an experimental drug administered as tablets once daily, against a placebo. The primary goal is to determine ONO-1110’s effectiveness in alleviating pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with parallel groups. Both participants and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 12, 2025, with the latest update submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates mark the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, crucial for tracking its development and potential results release.

Market Implications: This study’s progress could significantly impact Ono Pharmaceutical’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s outcome could also influence the competitive landscape in the pain management sector, where effective treatments for postherpetic neuralgia are in demand.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue